Paramount Global to redeem approximately $2B of notes

  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to redeem all of its outstanding $492.139M of 3.875% senior notes due April 1, 2024, $600M of 3.700% senior notes due August 15, 2024 and $375M out of $600M outstanding 3.50% senior notes due January 15, 2025.
  • On January 28, 2022, the company notified the respective holders that it would redeem all of its outstanding $520M of 5.875% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures due February 28, 2057.
  • The redemption date for the 3.875% notes is March 18, 2022. The redemption date for the 3.700% notes and the 3.50% notes is March 3, 2022. The redemption date for the 5.875% notes is February 28, 2022.
  • The redemption price for the 3.875% notes, the 3.700% notes, the 3.50% notes and the 5.875% notes is equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount.
  ViacomCBS: The Paramount Global Shift From Value To Growth.
