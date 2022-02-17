Paramount Global to redeem approximately $2B of notes
Feb. 17, 2022
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to redeem all of its outstanding $492.139M of 3.875% senior notes due April 1, 2024, $600M of 3.700% senior notes due August 15, 2024 and $375M out of $600M outstanding 3.50% senior notes due January 15, 2025.
- On January 28, 2022, the company notified the respective holders that it would redeem all of its outstanding $520M of 5.875% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures due February 28, 2057.
- The redemption date for the 3.875% notes is March 18, 2022. The redemption date for the 3.700% notes and the 3.50% notes is March 3, 2022. The redemption date for the 5.875% notes is February 28, 2022.
- The redemption price for the 3.875% notes, the 3.700% notes, the 3.50% notes and the 5.875% notes is equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount.
