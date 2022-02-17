NICE Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.02, revenue of $515.47M beats by $19.81M
Feb. 17, 2022 5:53 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NICE press release (NASDAQ:NICE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $515.47M (+17.6% Y/Y) beats by $19.81M.
- 1Q22 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $505M to $515M vs. consensus of 493.78M and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in a range of $1.65 to $1.75 vs. consensus of $1.70.
FY2022 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2.14B to $2.16B, representing 12% growth at the midpoint compared to FY2021 vs. consensus of $2.10B and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in a range of $7.07 to $7.27, representing 10% growth at the midpoint compared to FY 2021 vs. consensus of $7.26.