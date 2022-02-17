BeiGene's Brukinsa for blood cancer subtype gets approval in Switzerland
Feb. 17, 2022 5:55 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) was approved by Swissmedic to treat adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior line of therapy or for patients who have not received treatment and are not suited for standard chemo-immunotherapy.
- Brukinsa had previously been granted orphan drug status.
- The marketing authorization application (MAA) was backed by data from a global phase 3 trial, dubbed ASPEN.
- The company said WM is a rare B-cell lymphoma that occurs in less than 2% of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The disease usually affects older adults and is primarily found in bone marrow, although lymph nodes and the spleen may be involved. In Europe, the estimated incidence rate of WM is ~7 for every 1M men and 4 for every 1M women.