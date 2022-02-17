BeiGene's Brukinsa for blood cancer subtype gets approval in Switzerland

Feb. 17, 2022 5:55 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) was approved by Swissmedic to treat adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior line of therapy or for patients who have not received treatment and are not suited for standard chemo-immunotherapy.
  • Brukinsa had previously been granted orphan drug status.
  • The marketing authorization application (MAA) was backed by data from a global phase 3 trial, dubbed ASPEN.
  • The company said WM is a rare B-cell lymphoma that occurs in less than 2% of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The disease usually affects older adults and is primarily found in bone marrow, although lymph nodes and the spleen may be involved. In Europe, the estimated incidence rate of WM is ~7 for every 1M men and 4 for every 1M women.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.