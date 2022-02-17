Himax Technologies Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.849, revenue of $451.9M
Feb. 17, 2022
Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)
- Himax Technologies press release (NASDAQ:HIMX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.849.
- Revenue of $451.9M (+63.9% Y/Y).
- Shares +2% PM.
- Q1 2022 revenues to decrease 5% to 9% Q/Q. Non-IFRS GM around 46% to 48%. Non-IFRS profit attributable to shareholders to be in the range of 67.0 to 73.0 cents per fully diluted ADS. IFRS profit in the range of 63.5 to 69.5 cents per fully diluted ADS.
- CEO comment: “Looking ahead into 2022, backed by more secured foundry capacity than last year and an advanced product portfolio, we are well positioned to continue to grow our top line and will continue to work toward maintaining a high gross margin, one of our major long term business goals. Wherein, we anticipate further revenue and profit growth in 2022."