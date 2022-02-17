The Financial Stability Board is shaking up its stance on cryptos, which are "evolving and could reach a point where they represent a threat to global financial stability." That's due to their "scale, structural vulnerabilities and increasing interconnectedness with the traditional financial system," which vary across jurisdictions and may not be in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The FSB also cited wider public policy concerns, like "low levels of investor and consumer understanding of crypto, money laundering, cyber-crime and ransomware." BlockFi to pay $100M in penalties to U.S. regulators over crypto lending product.

Flashback: The report is a big change from its previous stance published in 2018, which concluded that crypto did not "pose a material risk to global financial stability." However, the FSB now sees the market as fast-evolving, underscoring the need for a timely and pre-emptive evaluation of possible responses. Take for example the recent advertising blitz at Super Bowl LVI, which saw new crypto brands and old timers throw some skin in the game.

Crypto asset market capitalization grew by 3.5x in 2021 to $2.6T, according to the Financial Stability Board, which monitors and coordinates financial rules for G20 economies since 2009. Charlie Munger slams Bitcoin at Daily Journal annual meeting.

Types of risks: "Increasing linkages between crypto asset markets and the regulated financial system; liquidity mismatch, credit and operational risks that make stablecoins susceptible to sudden and disruptive runs on their reserves, with the potential to spill over to short term funding markets; the increased use of leverage in investment strategies; concentration risk of trading platforms; and the opacity and lack of regulatory oversight of the sector." SEC warns investors that crypto deposit accounts aren't as safe as bank accounts.

