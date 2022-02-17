Palantir Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.02, revenue of $432.8M beats by $14.73M
Feb. 17, 2022
- Palantir Technologies press release (NYSE:PLTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $432.8M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $14.73M.
- Added 34 net new customers in Q4 2021
- Closed 64 deals of $1 million or more, of which:
- 27 deals are $5 million or more
- 19 deals are $10 million or more
For Q1 2022, we expect:
- $443 million in revenue vs. $439.62M consensus.
- Adjusted operating margin of 23%.
For full year 2022, we expect:
- Adjusted operating margin of 27%.
Per long-term guidance policy, as provided by our Chief Executive Officer, Alex Karp, we continue to expect:
- Annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.