Palantir Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.02, revenue of $432.8M beats by $14.73M

  • Palantir Technologies press release (NYSE:PLTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $432.8M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $14.73M.
  • Added 34 net new customers in Q4 2021
  • Closed 64 deals of $1 million or more, of which:
    • 27 deals are $5 million or more
    • 19 deals are $10 million or more

  • For Q1 2022, we expect:

    • $443 million in revenue vs. $439.62M consensus.
    • Adjusted operating margin of 23%.

    For full year 2022, we expect:

    • Adjusted operating margin of 27%.

    Per long-term guidance policy, as provided by our Chief Executive Officer, Alex Karp, we continue to expect:

    • Annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.
