Yeti Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.03, revenue of $443.1M beats by $1.16M
Feb. 17, 2022 6:03 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yeti press release (NYSE:YETI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $443.1M (+17.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.16M.
For Fiscal 2022, YETI expects:
- Net sales to increase between 18% and 20% with sales growth weighted to the second half of the year;
- Operating income as a percentage of net sales of approximately 18.5% and operating income to increase between 13% to 15%;
- Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales of approximately 20% and adjusted operating income to increase between 13% to 15%;
- An effective tax rate of approximately 24% (versus 21.8% in the prior year period);
- Net income per diluted share between $2.62 and $2.67, reflecting a 9% to 11% increase, with earnings growth weighted to the second half of the year;
- Adjusted net income per diluted share between $2.82 and $2.86, reflecting a 10% to 11% increase, with earnings growth weighted to the second half of the year;
- Diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 88.9 million; and
- Capital expenditures of approximately $60 million primarily to support investments in technology and new product innovation and launches.