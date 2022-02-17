LKQ Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.09, revenue of $3.18B beats by $100M

Feb. 17, 2022 6:04 AM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • LKQ press release (NASDAQ:LKQ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $3.18B (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Guidance FY22: Organic revenue growth for parts and services in the range of 3% to 5%.
  • Diluted EPS attributable to LKQ stockholders in the range of $3.50 to $3.80
  • Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to LKQ stockholders in the range of $3.72 to $4.02 vs consensus of $4.00.
  • Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion, and free cash flow2 at a minimum of $1.0 billion; targeting free cash flow conversion of EBITDA at 55 - 60%
