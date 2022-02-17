Tri Pointe Homes GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.21B beats by $30M
Feb. 17, 2022 6:05 AM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Tri Pointe Homes press release (NYSE:TPH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.21B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- New home deliveries of 1,885 homes compared to 1,633 homes, an increase of 15%
- Average sales price of homes delivered of $637,000 compared to $640,000
- Net new home orders of 1,424 compared to 1,409, an increase of 1%
- Active selling communities averaged 110.5 compared to 117.5, a decrease of 6%
- Backlog units at quarter end of 3,158 homes compared to 2,964, an increase of 7%
- The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of common stock under its existing stock repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”), increasing the aggregate authorization under the Repurchase Program from $500 million to $750 million.