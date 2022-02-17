GEO Group FFO of $0.52 beats by $0.17, revenue of $557.54M in-line

Feb. 17, 2022 6:07 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • GEO Group press release (NYSE:GEO): Q4 FFO of $0.52 beats by $0.17. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $557.54M (-3.6% Y/Y) in-line.
  • The company expects FY2022 adjusted EPS of $0.99 to $1.07 per diluted share on annual revenues of approximately $2.17B vs. consensus of $2.18B; AFFO to be in a range of $2.05 to $2.13 per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $422M to $438M.

  • For 1Q22, adjusted EPS to be between $0.21 and $0.23 per diluted share, and AFFO to be between $0.48 and $0.50 per diluted share, on quarterly revenues of $550M to $555 vs. consensus of $541.33M.

