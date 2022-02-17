EPAM Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $2.76 beats by $0.25, revenue of $1.11B beats by $20M
Feb. 17, 2022 6:08 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EPAM Systems press release (NYSE:EPAM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.76 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $1.11B (+53.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- FY22 Guidance:
- The Company expects revenues will be at least $5.150 billion for 2022 reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of at least 37%
- expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5% of revenues;
- expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 15% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 22%
- expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $10.43 to $10.76 for the year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $11.36 to $11.69 for the year.
- 1Q22 Guidance:
- The Company expects revenues will be in the range of $1.170 billion to $1.180 billion for the first quarter reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 50% at the mid-point of the range.
- expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 14.5% to 15.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16.5% to 17.5% of revenues
- expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 8% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 22%
- expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.58 to $2.66 for the quarter.