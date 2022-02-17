Gentherm Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.25, revenue of $248.23M beats by $6.89M
Feb. 17, 2022 6:13 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Gentherm press release (NASDAQ:THRM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $248.23M (-14.1% Y/Y) beats by $6.89M.
Guidance: The Company is providing the following guidance for full-year 2022:
Product revenues between $1.12 billion and $1.22 billion vs consensus of $1.15B based on the current forecast of customer orders, supply chain constraints, estimated recovery of industry-wide semiconductor supply, light vehicle production in the Company’s key markets growing at a high single-digit rate in 2022 versus 2021 and current foreign exchange rates
- Adjusted EBITDA between 14% and 16% of product revenues
- Full-year effective tax rate between 26% and 28%
- Capital expenditures between $50 million and $60 million