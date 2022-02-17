Acadia refiles for FDA approval of NUPLAZID, but this time for different population subset
Feb. 17, 2022 6:23 AM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) resubmitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP).
- In April 2021, the FDA had rejected the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) originally submitted for a proposed use of pimavanserin to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP).
- The company said the resubmission provides additional analyses from two previously conducted studies, HARMONY and Study -019, to support a proposed indication for the treatment of ADP and is intended to address the issues raised in the FDA’s Complete Response Letter.
- Acadia (ACAD) had said in December 2021 that it plans to resubmit its application.