IDACORP GAAP EPS of $0.65 misses by $0.01

Feb. 17, 2022 6:33 AM ETIDACORP, Inc. (IDA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • IDACORP press release (NYSE:IDA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.65 misses by $0.01.
  • For FY2022, the company expects $4.85–$5.05 vs. consensus of $5.04.
  • CEO comment: "Strong customer growth and regional transmission constraints are contributing to Idaho Power executing on the next phase of its Clean Today, Cleaner Tomorrow® plan, with planned resource additions outlined in the 2021 Integrated Resource Plan, which we recently filed with the Idaho and Oregon commissions. We expect needed resource additions could increase our 5-year capital expenditures forecast by nearly $800 million, or 40%, compared with last year’s forecast."
