Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones plunge, bonds rally as Ukraine prompts safety trade

Stocks plunged on Thursday as rhetoric over Ukraine and Russia heated up, prompting cash to move from stocks into Treasuries. As a result, yields pushed lower.

All three major indices ended deep in the red, led by the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -2.8%. The S&P (SP500) -2.1% and the Dow (DJI) -1.7%. Megacaps concluded in negative territory with Tesla dropping 5%.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped 7 basis points to 1.96%, while the 2-year fell 5 basis points to 1.47%.

Nine of 11 S&P sectors finished lower, with Info Tech and Communication Services the weakest. Consumer Staples and Utilities were the only green segments.

President Joe Biden said there is a "very high risk" of Russia invading Ukraine within "several days."

Futures slumped overnight after Russian state media reported that Ukraine forces had fired on Dunbas. Ukraine denied the claims and accused Russian-backed rebels of firing on a village.

"The major issue for markets is Fed hawkishness, not Russia/Ukraine," Kinsale Trading said. "While the FOMC minutes were not more hawkish than feared, they still didn’t provide needed clarity on future Fed tightening (we don’t know how many rate hikes are coming, nor how aggressive Quantitative Tightening will be)."

In economic data, jobless claims unexpectedly rose to 248K. Housing starts fell short but permits topped forecasts. The Philly Fed manufacturing index dropped more than expected to 16.

"The dip in the headline Philly Fed is mirrored in small declines in the new orders and shipments components, though employment rose, reversing its January drop," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said. "All the measures of supply-chain pressures - unfilled orders, delivery times, and prices paid - eased slightly. They are well below their late spring peaks, but still above normal."

"The increase in jobless claims is a bit disappointing but the numbers are noisy from week to week and the seasonals have been distorted by Covid."

Among active issues, Hasbro is among the larger S&P gainers after an activist board push. Albemarle is declined the most on weak guidance.