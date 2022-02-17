Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones futures fall amid conflicting Ukraine updates

Stock index futures point to a lower opening Thursday as the tensions on the Ukraine border remain elevated and investors contend with uncertain reports.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.6%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.4% are down but off lows. A late buying spree yesterday after the Fed minutes helped the indexes cut losses into the close.

Futures slumped after Russian state media reported that Ukraine forces had fired on Dunbas. Ukraine denied the claims and accused Russian-backed rebels of firing on a village.

Crude oil spiked, but is now 2% lower.

"Geopolitics allows traders to be armchair warriors (using their Bloomberg terminals rather than their X boxes)," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "Expect volatility rather than objective assessments."

Rates are falling after the FOMC minutes set a more dovish tone and market chances of a 50-basis-point hike in March eased back.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 2.01%, while teh 2-year is down 4 basis points to 1.49%.

Yesterday was "the first time that the 2s10s curve has steepened for two days in a row since the first two trading sessions of the year, which just shows how the picture in 2022 so far has mostly been one of pretty relentless flattening," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

"With no explicit discussion of a date to begin balance sheet runoff, or of the idea of a 50bp hike in March, the minutes are on the less-hawkish side of expectations," Pantheon Macro economist Ian Shepherdson wrote. "But they aren’t the last word on anything, given the worse-than-expected inflation and wages data released since the meeting; the Fed's actions will be driven by the data."

"The Fed minutes were a masterpiece of saying what markets already know (March rate hike, quantitative policy tightens faster than before)," Donovan said. "The tone was of the Fed urging markets 'back to life, back to reality.' There was no suggestion of inter-meeting emergency rate hikes of 50bps increments. The minutes were not suggesting a desire to squeeze inflation out of the system by driving GDP growth below trend - more 21st century Fed than 20th century Fed."

Among stock moves, chips are lower premarket as Nvidia slumps following earnings.