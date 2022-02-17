Babcock & Wilcox's Environmental segment nabs $13M contract
Feb. 17, 2022 6:39 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox's (NYSE:BW) B&W Environmental segment was awarded a contract for ~$13M to design and supply equipment to reduce the environmental impact of ash at a U.S. power plant.
- B&W Environmental will design, manufacture and supply a state-of-the-art Allen-Sherman-Hoff submerged grind conveyor ash-handling system and related equipment as a retrofit to the plant’s existing ash slurry system to meet zero-discharge bottom ash removal requirements.
- "B&W Environmental's submerged grind conveyor is smaller and more versatile than conventional chain conveyors, can be tailored to each specific plant layout, and is highly effective in helping plant operators reduce the environmental impact of their operations," EVP & COO Jimmy Morgan commented.