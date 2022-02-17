Southern CO Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01, revenue of $5.77B beats by $1.02B

Feb. 17, 2022 6:46 AM ETThe Southern Company (SO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Southern CO press release (NYSE:SO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $5.77B (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.02B.
  • Southern Company's adjusted earnings guidance range for 2022 is $3.50 to $3.60 per share vs. $3.54 consensus.
  • In the first quarter of 2022, adjusted earnings per share will be 90 cents vs. $0.91 consensus.
  • Management continues to project a long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate in the 5% to 7% range, consistent with adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.30 per share in 2024.
