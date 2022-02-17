Innovent Biologics' cholesterol drug IBI306 meets main goal in 2 studies

Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) said the main goal was met in two Chinese registration studies of IBI306, anti-PCSK-9 monoclonal antibody.

The CREDIT-1 study was in non-familiar hypercholesterolemia (non-FH) patients at high/very high cardiovascular risk and the CREDIT-4 study was in patients with hypercholesterolemia including non-FH and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) in China.

The CREDIT-1 study showed that after 48 weeks of continuous treatment with IBI306 the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels of the control arm were significantly reduced compared with the placebo group.

Meanwhile, the CREDIT-4 study showed that after 12 weeks of treatment with IBI306 the LDL-C levels of control arm were also significantly reduced compared with the placebo arm.

The company said the drug showed a good safety profile in both studies, similar to the reported safety profile of other marketed PCSK-9 inhibitors.

The company added that as of Feb. 2022, three registration studies of IBI306 have been completed and successfully met the primary endpoint, where CREDIT-2 study for the treatment of Chinese HeFH patients was the first to meet the main goal in August 2021.

Innovent (OTCPK:IVBIY) plans to communicate with the Center for Drug Evaluation of National Medical Products Administration on the submission of a new drug application for IBI306 in patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and combined hyperlipidemia.

