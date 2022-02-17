BitNile subsidiary Gresham booked new orders exceeding $10.2M in Q4
Feb. 17, 2022 6:52 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) announced that its global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide booked orders for new business exceeding $10.2M in Q4, a 36% increase from Q3 orders booked.
- Global defense business remains strong and continues building bookings momentum across the board in all sectors of Gresham Worldwide operations in the U.S., Israel and the U.K.
- Increasing capacity and improved on-time delivery at U.S.-based Microphase continued to drive Q4 2021 bookings activity to $4.9M in new orders from prime defense contractors.
- The improved financial position at Israel-based Enertec during Q4 enabled to secure $3.7M+ in orders for new work.
- Bookings for power conversion equipment and displays at Gresham Worldwide operating companies in the U.K. exceeded $1.6M for the quarter.
- "Those orders include a mix of legacy business on long life cycle defense platforms as well as new offerings for customers in defense, medical, industrial and transportation sectors. We expect this upward trend in bookings to continue as the global economy begins to move beyond the pandemic and supply chains return to more normal patterns," Gresham Worldwide's CEO Jonathan Read commented.
- Shares trading 4.2% down premarket.