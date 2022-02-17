Stepan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.03, revenue of $610.03M beats by $52.2M
Feb. 17, 2022 6:57 AM ETStepan Company (SCL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stepan press release (NYSE:SCL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $610.03M (+23.3% Y/Y) beats by $52.2M.
- CEO comment: "Looking forward, we believe that demand for our products will remain strong but that the Company will continue to be challenged by the same external factors that impacted us during 2021. From a segment perspective, we believe that Surfactant volumes within the institutional cleaning, agricultural and oilfield markets will grow versus 2021. We also remain cautiously optimistic that consumer consumption of cleaning, disinfection and personal wash products will improve slightly in 2022 after significant de-stocking efforts in 2021. We believe our Polymer business will deliver growth versus prior year and we continue to believe the long-term prospects for rigid polyols remain attractive as energy conservation efforts and more stringent building codes should increase demand. We anticipate our Specialty Product business results will improve slightly year-over-year."