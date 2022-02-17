US Foods trades lower after Q4 profit falls short of expectations

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) capped off what it calls a year of recovery with a mixed Q4 earnings report.

Revenue was up 24.5% during the quarter with total case volume up 6.3%. The increase in case volume was primarily driven by continued increases in leisure and business travel and restaurant traffic while sales benefited from food cost inflation of 14.4% over prior year and the increased case volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 50.6% to $262M. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of sales was 16.5%.

CEO update: "In the face of continued industry wide supply chain and labor challenges, we increased Adjusted EBITDA 63% by successfully growing volume and increasing market share with key customer types, delivered our highest gross profit per case since becoming a publicly traded company, and continued to improve operational efficiencies."

Looking ahead, US Foods said it is instituting a multi-year plan, which is expected to result in significant earnings growth from the combination of profitable volume growth and margin expansion. USFD expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.7B and adjusted EPS of approximately $3.40 in 2024. On the balance sheet, US Foods (USFD) is aiming to achieve net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage of 2.5X to 3.0X in 2023.

Shares of USFD fell 3.23% in premarket trading to $38.01 following the EPS miss.