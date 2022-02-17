Sealed Air Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 misses by $0.01, revenue of $1.53B beats by $40M

Feb. 17, 2022 7:04 AM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sealed Air press release (NYSE:SEE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.53B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 of $330 million, up 18% and in 2021 of $1,132 million, up 8%.
  • For the full year 2022, SEE expects net sales in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion, or an increase of 5% to 8%, which includes an unfavorable currency impact of approximately 2% and unfavorable divestiture impact of approximately 1%.

  • Full year Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion, which includes an unfavorable currency impact of approximately 2%.

  • The Company forecasts full year Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.95 to $4.15, which is based on approximately 150 million shares outstanding and an anticipated Adjusted Tax Rate of approximately 26%.

