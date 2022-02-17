Consumers and restaurants alike are facing another supply crunch after the U.S. suspended all avocado imports from Mexico. The action followed a credible death threat issued to a U.S. safety inspector, who denied permission for a shipment from the Mexican state of Michoacán. A warning was previously issued in 2019, stating that export privileges would immediately be revoked following an earlier threat to another safety inspector.

Get your guac in while you can: It's lucky that the Super Bowl just passed, but avocados are still the single largest American fruit import. Over 90% of the nation's avocados came from Mexico, which exports over 80% of its crop to the U.S. The market is even worth more than $2.5B each year, making it a major industry (and a target for crime groups).

Meanwhile, the monthly average price of an avocado has already climbed about 40% since January 2021, and consumers can now expect to pay about $1.36 per avocado, according to Zhengfei Guan, a food and resource economics professor at the University of Florida. If the suspension lasts more than two weeks, it can also weigh on the profit margins of companies that are highly dependent on the fruit as their stock runs out. Truist analyst Jake Bartlett estimates that avocados account for 5%-10% of Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) cost of goods sold and about 2% of El Pollo Loco's (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Next steps: Staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have been dispatched to Michoacán to "collaborate with local officials to get inspections back on track as soon as possible." However, it will "remain in place for as long as necessary to ensure the appropriate actions are taken, to secure the safety of APHIS personnel working in Mexico."

