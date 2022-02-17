Iridium Communications GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line, revenue of $155.88M beats by $3.77M

Feb. 17, 2022 7:05 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Iridium Communications press release (NASDAQ:IRDM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line.
  • Revenue of $155.88M (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.77M.
  • Shares +4.05% PM.
  • Operational EBITDA was $93.4 million, as compared to $84.8 million for the prior-year period, representing a year-over-year increase of 10% and an OEBITDA margin of 60%.
  • Total billable subscribers grew 17% year-over-year, driven by growth in commercial IoT.
  • Guidance: The Company issued its full-year 2022 outlook and updated other elements of long-term guidance:
  • Total service revenue growth between 5% and 7% for full-year 2022. Total service revenue for 2021 was $492.0 million.
  • Full-year 2022 OEBITDA between $400 million and $410 million. OEBITDA for 2021 was $378.2 million.
  • Negligible cash taxes in 2022. Cash taxes are expected to be negligible through approximately 2024 (previous outlook was for cash taxes to be negligible through 2023).
  • Net leverage of approximately 3.0 times OEBITDA at the end of 2022, assuming the completion of the Company's $300 million share repurchase authorization. Net leverage was 3.4 times OEBITDA at December 31, 2021.
