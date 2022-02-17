Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) said both of its fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the AR-701 cocktail neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in in-vitro.

In addition, both mAbs conferred complete protection against Omicron infected animals when given either parenterally or by intranasal administration.

The company said the mAbs in the AR-701 cocktail, AR-720 and AR-703, neutralized all authentic SARS-CoV-2 beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, and Omicron variants in vitro.

Aridis (ARDS) noted that both mAbs of AR-701, when used individually or in combination, conferred complete eradication of virus from Omicron infected mice and protection against disease pathology.

"We believe these exciting animal efficacy results are the first of any COVID antibody program to show this level of broad reactivity and efficacy, including in Omicron infected models. Given large scale clinical data from others which showed mAbs are effective as a COVID-19 preventative treatment, we think that AR-701 is well positioned for pan-coronavirus prophylaxis" said Aridis CEO Vu Truong.

The company had recently received a $1.9M grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to evaluate the prevention of influenza and COVID-19 viral transmission using inhaled delivery of monoclonal antibodies.

ARDS +6.18% premarket to $2.75