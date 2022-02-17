Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) -0.8% in Europe after posting record FY 2021 net income of €4.2B ($4.66B), swinging from a €1.1B loss in 2020, and proposing a dividend for the first time in two years.

Q4 net profit ticked higher to €1.58B from €1.55B in the year-earlier quarter, but adjusted EBIT fell 18% to €1.5B and revenues fell 14% to €16.99B, as Airbus cited fewer plane deliveries and lower revenues in its helicopters and defense and space divisions.

The results topped analyst expectations for adjusted EBIT of €1.36B and revenues of €16.88B, according to a consensus provided by the company.

Airbus delivered 611 aircraft in 2021, ahead of its target of 600, driven mainly by 483 deliveries of its single-aisle A320, and said it expects to increase production during 2022 to 720 planes, while targeting full-year adjusted EBIT of €5.5B, compared with €4.87B attained in 2021.

The company's 2022 forecast is "a touch below expectations," Jefferies says, but several analysts believe Airbus tends to be conservative in its guidance, Dow Jones reports.

Airbus faces the threat of a strike at its U.K. wing factories and a legal dispute with major customer Qatar Airways.