Yum Brands gains after Cowen points to compelling total return story

Cowen upgraded Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) to an Outperform rating after having the restaurant stock set at Market Perform. The firm said it expects YUM to outperform in 2022 with the current consensus estimates viewed as achievable and likely beatable.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team based the upward revision on what they call a compelling ~15% total return story for Yum Brands (YUM) derived from a diversified global franchise sales base with room for multiple expansion.

"In particular, we highlight YUM's opportunity to raise long-term development guidance & upside to Taco Bell SSS estimates to help drive multiple expansion in 2022. We see a leverage recap as likely to be pursued sooner rather than later."

Cowen derived a price target of $143 on YUM, comprised of $81 for KFC, $48 for Taco Bell, and $13 for Pizza Hut. The PT represents 3.8% 2023 levered free cash flow yield.

Shares of Yum Brands (YUM) rose 1.39% in premarket trading to $124.49.

