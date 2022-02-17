Navios Maritime Non-GAAP EPS of $4.03, revenue of $268.15M
Feb. 17, 2022 7:14 AM ETNavios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Navios Maritime press release (NYSE:NMM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.03.
- Revenue of $268.15M (+287.3% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “In 2021, we reimagined the public shipping company. Today, Navios Partners is one of the leading U.S. publicly-listed shipping companies diversified across 15 vessel types in three segments, servicing more than 10 end markets. Each segment works independently to mitigate volatility from the other. While we do not expect this to work perfectly, we believe the diversity will sufficiently reduce volatility and create flexibility in our operational and financial decision-making process as we charter, purchase and sell vessels and finance our activities.”