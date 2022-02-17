Navios Maritime Non-GAAP EPS of $4.03, revenue of $268.15M

  • Navios Maritime press release (NYSE:NMM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.03.
  • Revenue of $268.15M (+287.3% Y/Y).
  • CEO comment: “In 2021, we reimagined the public shipping company. Today, Navios Partners is one of the leading U.S. publicly-listed shipping companies diversified across 15 vessel types in three segments, servicing more than 10 end markets. Each segment works independently to mitigate volatility from the other. While we do not expect this to work perfectly, we believe the diversity will sufficiently reduce volatility and create flexibility in our operational and financial decision-making process as we charter, purchase and sell vessels and finance our activities.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.