Palantir stock nears 52-week low as Q4 earnings miss expectations

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) fell sharply in premarket trading on Thursday after the data analytics company posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations.

The Alex Karp-led company earned $0.02 per share on $432.8 million in revenue, whereas Wall Street analysts were expecting $0.04 per share on $418.07 million in revenue.

During the quarter, Palantir said it signed 34 net new customers and closed 64 deals worth $1 million or more, including 19 worth more than $10 million.

Cash flow from operations during the quarter was $93 million, while adjusted free cash flow came in at $104 million.

Palantir fell nearly 8% in premarket trading to $12.93, nearing its 52-week low of $11.75. Over the past six months, shares of Palantir have shed more than 40% of their value, amid a correction in high-growth technology stocks.

For the first quarter, Palantir said it expects to generate $443 million, compared to expectations of $439.6 million, with adjusted operating margin of 27%.

In a statement, Karp said that annual revenue growth should be 30% or more through 2025.

The company will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Palantir co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel said he would step down from the Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) board to focus more on politics.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.