Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) fell sharply in premarket trading on Thursday after the data analytics company posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed expectations.

The Alex Karp-led company earned $0.02 per share on $432.8 million in revenue, whereas Wall Street analysts were expecting $0.04 per share on $418.07 million in revenue.

During the quarter, Palantir said it signed 34 net new customers and closed 64 deals worth $1 million or more, including 19 worth more than $10 million.

Cash flow from operations during the quarter was $93 million, while adjusted free cash flow came in at $104 million.

Palantir fell nearly 8% in premarket trading to $12.93, nearing its 52-week low of $11.75. Over the past six months, shares of Palantir have shed more than 40% of their value, amid a correction in high-growth technology stocks.

For the first quarter, Palantir said it expects to generate $443 million, compared to expectations of $439.6 million, with adjusted operating margin of 27%.

In a statement, Karp said that annual revenue growth should be 30% or more through 2025.

The company will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Palantir co-founder and chairman Peter Thiel said he would step down from the Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) board to focus more on politics.