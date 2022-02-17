Baxter Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.01, revenue of $3.51B beats by $160M

Feb. 17, 2022 7:17 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Baxter press release (NYSE:BAX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $3.51B (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $160M.

  • For full-year 2022: Sales growth of 24% to 25% on a reported basis, 26% to 27% on a constant currency basis and approximately 4% on an operational basis vs. 27.5% consensus.

  • U.S. GAAP earnings of $2.91 to $3.01 per diluted share and adjusted earnings of $4.25 to $4.35 per diluted share vs. $4.39 consensus.

  • For first-quarter 2022: Sales growth of 24% to 25% on a reported basis, 27% to 28% on a constant currency basis and low single-digit revenue growth on an operational basis vs. 26.67% consensus.

  • U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.46 to $0.49 per diluted share and adjusted earnings of $0.79 to $0.82 per diluted share vs. $0.97 consensus.

