Ares Management closes $3.8B in net lease acquisition of Capital Automotive

Feb. 17, 2022 7:20 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced that funds managed by its Alternative Credit strategy and Real Estate Group have acquired Capital Automotive (CARS) from a Brookfield private real estate fund for $3.8B.
  • CARS is a self-managed real estate company that provides highly tailored, sale-leaseback capital to automotive dealers in the U.S. and Canada to support them in acquiring new locations and upgrading facilities.
  • The company owns a diversified portfolio of 250+ high-quality, operationally essential real estate assets that are structured as long-term triple net leases.
  • Including the recent investment in CARS, Ares’ funds have invested in 1.2K+ assets totaling ~$7.2B of gross asset value in the U.S. and Europe over the last 15 months.
  • This includes net lease investments spanning retail, industrial and office assets leased to tenants with varying credit profiles.
