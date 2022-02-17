Amazon teams up with Barclays for installment payments in the U.K.
Feb. 17, 2022 7:21 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS), AMZNAFRMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) customers in the U.K. will be able to use Instalments by Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to finance purchases of £100 ($136) or more on amazon.co.uk starting Thursday. The program gives customers options on terms between three and 48 months.
- First-time users will make their choice of installment plan from available term options at Amazon (AMZN) checkout, complete an online application, and in most cases will get an immediate response from Barclays (BCS) about whether they've been approved and setting spending limits, the companies said. If approved, the reusable credit account is added to their wallet and available at checkout.
- Payments are automated via Direct Debit, so that customers can easily pay off their purchases on time. The account can be managed through the Barclays (BCS) app even if the customer doesn't bank with Barclays.
- Barclays (BCS) offers the credit account at an APR of 10.9% for online purchases on Amazon (AMZN). Promotional rates and interest-free financing may be available a times.
- Barclays (BCS) shares are down 0.4% in premarket U.S. trading.
- In August, Amazon (AMZN) teamed up with Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) to offer Buy Now Pay Later financing on orders of $50 or more.