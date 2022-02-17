Organon projects in-line guidance for 2022 as topline and bottom-line contract

Organon (NYSE:OGN) set its 2022 revenue in line with Wall Street forecasts even as the contraction in its topline and the bottom line continued for another quarter in Q4 2021.

The revenue for the quarter dropped ~1% YoY to $1.6B as Established Brands generated $1.0B in revenue with a ~2% YoY decline. Meanwhile, Women’s Health and Biosimilars reported $415M and $118M in revenue with ~6% and ~15% YoY growth, respectively.

Full-year revenue dropped ~3% YoY to $6.3B as Established Brands and Women’s Health reported $4.0B and $1.6B revenue with ~10% YoY decline and ~4% YoY growth, respectively.

Quarterly revenue from the U.S. climbed ~2% YoY to $347M, while Europe and Canada generated $427M revenue with a decline of ~3% YoY.

Amid a ~11% YoY growth in SG&A expenses, the net income for the quarter dropped ~45% YoY to $202M even as gross margin for Q4 2021improved to ~63% from ~62% in the previous quarter.

The company repaid $100M of term loans during the quarter, and its Board of Directors has just declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share.

"In 2021 we delivered on our financial objectives across the board. Organon has taken significant steps to advance our vision to become a leader in women’s health through meaningful business development that addresses areas of significant unmet need for women and society," CEO Kevin Ali said ahead of the conference call scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. EST.

For 2022, Organon (OGN) projects $6.1B - $6.4B revenue. The outlook for gross margin and EBITDA margin on an adj. basis stand at mid-60% and 34%-36%, respectively.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to report $6.34B in revenue for 2022, currently.