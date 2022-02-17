Repligen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16, revenue of $186.52M beats by $8.25M
Feb. 17, 2022 7:33 AM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Repligen press release (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $186.52M (+71.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.25M.
- For FY2022, the company expects total revenue is expected to be in the range of $800M-$830M vs. consensus of $801.51M, reflecting overall revenue growth of 19%-24% as reported, 21%-26% at constant currency, and organic growth of 18%-22%.
- Gross margin rate is expected to be 57%-58% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.
- Income from operations is expected to be in the range of $184M-190M on a GAAP basis. Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations is expected to be in the range of $234M-$240M.
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $138M-$143M on a GAAP basis. Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income is expected to be in the range of $185M-$190M. Current guidance reflects a tax rate of 21% on adjusted pre-tax income.
- Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.39-$2.48. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.21-$3.30 vs. consensus of $2.68.