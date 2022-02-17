AutoNation Non-GAAP EPS of $5.76 beats by $0.80, revenue of $6.58B beats by $210M
Feb. 17, 2022 7:35 AM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AutoNation press release (NYSE:AN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.76 beats by $0.80.
- Revenue of $6.58B (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- "Our record results were driven by the exceptional performance of our team members from coast to coast, evidenced by our used vehicle revenue which increased 55% and our used vehicle retail unit sales which increased 21% compared to the prior year. We expect consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership to remain strong for the foreseeable future and we are accelerating our self-sustaining used vehicle business to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies," Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer.