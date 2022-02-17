DaVita study suggests J&J, Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccines at parity for kidney patients

Vaccines and syringe in a laboratory

Toshe_O/E+ via Getty Images

  • DaVita (NYSE:DVA) said a study suggested that dialysis patients who received Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine were found to have similar rates of breakthrough infection, hospitalization and mortality as dialysis patients who received an mRNA-based vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
  • The company said the DaVita Clinical Research (DCR) study further demonstrated that both vaccines were similarly effective at helping reduce the risk of hospitalization and mortality in the event of a breakthrough infection.
  • The company said that to assess the efficacy of the J&J vaccine in dialysis patients, researchers matched patients who had received this vaccine with those that received Pfizer/BioNTech.
  • In total, 2,572 matched pairs were evaluated from Feb. 27, 2021 to Sept. 28, 2021.
  • The company said the study found no difference in the rates of breakthrough COVID-19 infection among patients treated with J&J shot compared to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over the first six months post-vaccination.
