Axos Financial to raise $150M in notes offering
Feb. 17, 2022 7:37 AM ET
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) priced public offering of $150M in principal amount of the company's 4.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032.
- The notes will bear annual interest at 4%, payable semi-annually in arrears commencing on Sep.1, 2022.
- From and including Mar. 1, 2027 to, but excluding Mar. 1, 2032, or the earlier redemption date, interest will accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to the then-current 3-month term SOFR plus a spread of 227 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.
- The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.