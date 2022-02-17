Upstart stock climbs after Bank of America double-upgrade after big Q4 beat
Feb. 17, 2022 7:45 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is rising 4% in premarket trading after BofA Securities analyst Nat Schindler gave the AI-powered lending software firm a double-upgrade to Buy from Underperform.
- The upgrade was driven by a strong Q4 beat, with fee revenue, EBITDA and EPS all topping Street consensus, and guidance also surpassing consensus. "Lending volume grew 301% Y/Y to 495.2K loans an likely gained share vs. competitors," Schindler wrote in a note to clients.
- Even with Upstart (UPST) issuing surprisingly strong guidance, Schindler said that could be conservative, "given Upstart (UPST) has now delivered 4Q'21 far above expectations."
- The analyst increased his revenue estimate to $305M in Q1 from $180M prior estimate, to $1.4B for FY2022 vs. his previous estimate of $1.1B, and $1.7B for FY 2023 from $1.5B.
- He maintained price target at $255, based on 13x 23E sales.
- SA's Quant rating has Upstart (UPST) at hold, with poor grades on Valuation, Momentum, and Revisions, while the average Wall Street rating is Buy. The average SA Authors rating is also Buy.
