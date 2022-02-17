Shopify is seeing price target cuts across Wall Street

Wall Street analysts reeled in expectations on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on Thursday after taking in the e-commerce company's Q4 earnings report.

Roth Capital Partners cut SHOP to a Neutral rating from Buy,

Analyst Darren Aftahi: "While plans for international expansion and recalibrated investment seek to limit further growth decelerations in FY22, it does so with a material impact on profitability. Point of sale and key partnerships could act as mitigators, but the recalibrated investment and taper in growth leave us to step to the sidelines."

Morgan Stanley on SHOP: "A generally underwhelming Q4 print with decelerating GMV growth, light subscriptions revenue and weaker than expected margins was exacerbated by continued opaque commentary on forward growth and margins. While very optimistic on the opportunity, this lack of visibility keeps us on the sidelines."

Price target cuts on Shopify have arrived in from Barclays (to $900 from $1,200), Baird (to $1,000 from $1,650), Wedbush Securities (to $900 from $1,4400), DA Davidson (to $800 from $1,400), RBC Capital Markets (to $1,300 from $1,450) and Citi (to $882 from $978).

Shares of Shopify fell 2.12% in premarket action to $731.00 after shedding 16.04% on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $720.00 to $1,762.92.

Dig through the Shopify earnings call transcript to see what execs said about the 2022 outlook.