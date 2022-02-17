Camping World to acquire Bowling RVs in Iowa
Feb. 17, 2022 7:53 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) announced an agreement to acquire Bowling RVs in Ottumwa, Iowa, marking its fourth location in the state.
- The acquisition is expected to close next month.
- "For over 60 years the Bowling family has efficiently serviced the greater Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport communities and this new location joining our network will grow our customer base in southeastern Iowa," CEO and chairman Marcus Lemonis commented.
- The facility will transition to the Camping World brand on closure.
- The SuperCenter will include a wide range of new and used RVs for sale from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and RV service, maintenance, and repair.