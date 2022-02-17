Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit and Remix Therapeutics strikes deal valued at up to $1B
Feb. 17, 2022 7:57 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)LEGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), has partnered with Remix Therapeutics, a biotech company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing.
- Per the terms, Janssen will have access to three specific targets in immunology and oncology to advance small molecule therapeutics to modulate RNA processing based on Remix’s REMaster drug discovery platform.
- In return, Remix will receive an upfront payment of $45M, in addition to milestone payments and tiered royalties from the future products. The company can also share a portion of the clinical development costs of one program in return for higher royalties.
- Subject to regulatory approvals and certain other conditions, the total payments it is entitled to could exceed $1B, Remix Therapeutics said in a statement on Thursday.
- Several days ago, Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), a partner of Janssen for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies, announced the achievement of two milestones under their collaboration agreement.