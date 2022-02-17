B2Digital acquires Spartan Fitness in cash and equity deal
Feb. 17, 2022 8:01 AM ETB2Digital, Incorporated (BTDG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- B2Digital (OTCPK:BTDG) acquires Spartan Fitness in cash and equity deal to launch the Company’s full expansion into the multi-billion-dollar Jiu Jitsu training marketplace.
- The addition which was official in financial terms as of Jan.01 has already doubled it’s monthly revenue run rate in its fitness segment.
- The Company has been working quietly behind the scenes on the second Spartan facility and B2 plans to open it fully before the end of Q4 this year.
- In addition, the Company will pick up a key asset in Chris Conolley as a key Executive who will join the B2 Executive management team. Chris will lead the Jiu Jitsu expansion for the company.
- Mr. Conolley will work alongside gym owners and athletes to acquire training facilities and integrate them into the B2Digital training facilities under the Spartan Fitness brand to develop and grow a thriving martial arts ecosystem for B2Digital.