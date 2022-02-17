Nestle hints at M&A interest either big or small

Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) Mark Schneider said the company is open to doing a M&A deal after it reduced its stake in L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF).

Schneider told CNBC that while Nestle is not feeling compelled to make a big acquisition or smaller one with reduced regulatory challenges, the options are in the company's playbook.

"Buying at the right price, to me, is the starting point of successful M&A activity," noted Schneider.

Nestle reported earnings earlier in the day, headlined by 3.3% sales growth. Organic sales growth was 7.5%, with real internal growth of 5.5% and pricing of 2.0%.

Shares of Nestle rose 0.50% in Zurich on Thursday.

Read details on Nestle's sale of L'Oreal shares.