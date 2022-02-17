Clever Leaves stock rises 8% on approaching sale of cannabis extracts in Germany
Feb. 17, 2022 8:10 AM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) said its commercial cannabis extracts were imported and will soon be available for distribution by its partner Ethypharm in Germany .
- The company said it one of the first to successfully complete a commercial shipment of Colombian-manufactured high-CBD pharmaceutical product to Germany, available for patients in pharmacies under prescription.
- A supply agreement in March 2021, gave Ethypharm access to Clever Leaves' cannabis extracts. The shipment includes two products: a 100 mg CBD with 3 mg THC per gram formulation and a 200 mg CBD with 6 mg THC per gram formulation.
- Clever Leaves noted that partnering with Ethypharm allows it to enter the German pharmaceutical market more broadly, which may accelerate the its expansion into the expanding European cannabis market.
- CLVR +8.22% premarket to $1.58