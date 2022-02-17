Logiq to acquire Digital Marketing Agency Battle Bridge
Feb. 17, 2022 8:10 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire certain assets of Battle Bridge Labs, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based digital brand marketing agency.
- Battle Bridge is a rapidly growing, leading boutique provider of digital brand marketing services including pay-per-click management, social media marketing, funnel creation and optimization, SEO, web design, conversion optimization and more.
- Under the terms, the parties intend to complete a formal purchase agreement by the end of the current quarter.
- Pursuant to the LOI, Logiq intends to purchase certain assets of Battle Bridge for total consideration of $3.25M, consisting of $0.25M of cash and the issuance of $3M in restricted shares of Logiq common stock, subject to a minimum one-year lockup provision with leak-out gates in the second year.
- The deal is expected to bring Logiq incremental revenue and accretive earnings while synergistically increasing its content creation resource and broadening its digital marketing expertise.