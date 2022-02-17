Atlas Air Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $7.05 beats by $0.82, revenue of $1.16B beats by $60M

Feb. 17, 2022 8:10 AM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Atlas Air Worldwide press release (NASDAQ:AAWW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.05 beats by $0.82.
  • Revenue of $1.16B (+24.4% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Shares up 3% premarket.
  • The company expects strong performance in 1Q22, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income similar to the first quarter of 2021. Revenue to be about $1B from flying approximately 85,000 block hours vs. consensus of $961.9M.
  • For FY2022, the company expects aircraft maintenance expense to be similar to 2021, and depreciation and amortization to total about $300M. In addition, core capital expenditures, which exclude aircraft and engine purchases, are projected to total approximately $135M to $145M, mainly for parts and components for fleet.
