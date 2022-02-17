QuantumScape stock trades lower after earnings, capex guidance

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) fell on Thursday after the company reported a wider loss than anticipated for Q4. EPS was -$0.16 vs. -$0.11 consensus and adjusted EBITDA was -$47.4M.

The company detailed its technical achievements during the quarter and set capex guidance for 2022 at $325M to $375M.

"Our 2022 plan makes significant investments into cell development and scalable production: continuous flow processes featuring increasing levels of automation, high throughput metrology systems, and scalable digital architecture. This investment will allow us to create the manufacturing blueprint for our QS-1 joint venture with Volkswagen and separator production facilities."

One of QuantumScape's (QS) goals this year is to take delivery of QS-0 equipment and maintain deadlines for the start of QS-0 pre-pilot production.

Shares of QuantumScape (QS) fell 4.41% in premarket action following the earnings release.

Dig into the QuantumScape earnings call transcript.