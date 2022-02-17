QuantumScape stock trades lower after earnings, capex guidance

Feb. 17, 2022 8:11 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) fell on Thursday after the company reported a wider loss than anticipated for Q4. EPS was -$0.16 vs. -$0.11 consensus and adjusted EBITDA was -$47.4M.

The company detailed its technical achievements during the quarter and set capex guidance for 2022 at $325M to $375M.

"Our 2022 plan makes significant investments into cell development and scalable production: continuous flow processes featuring increasing levels of automation, high throughput metrology systems, and scalable digital architecture. This investment will allow us to create the manufacturing blueprint for our QS-1 joint venture with Volkswagen and separator production facilities."

One of QuantumScape's (QS) goals this year is to take delivery of QS-0 equipment and maintain deadlines for the start of QS-0 pre-pilot production.

Shares of QuantumScape (QS) fell 4.41% in premarket action following the earnings release.

Dig into the QuantumScape earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.