Enphase Energy reports increased battery system deployments in Ohio

Feb. 17, 2022 8:19 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has reported a growing number of Enphase Energy System deployments among residential customers in Ohio.
  • The Enphase Energy System is powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries. The battery has a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery chemistry that offers a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology that helps power-up air conditioners and well-pumps.
  • In recent days, the company has issued similar reports claiming expanded battery storage in Illinois, Colorado and New York.
  • ENPH shares rallied 12.03% on Feb 09, a day after it delivered a strong Q4 earnings beat
  • Following the upbeat quarterly performance, the stock was upgraded to "Buy" from "Hold" by Craig-Hallum analysts.
  • However, shares are currently down 1.15% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.