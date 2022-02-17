Enphase Energy reports increased battery system deployments in Ohio
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has reported a growing number of Enphase Energy System deployments among residential customers in Ohio.
- The Enphase Energy System is powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries. The battery has a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery chemistry that offers a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology that helps power-up air conditioners and well-pumps.
- In recent days, the company has issued similar reports claiming expanded battery storage in Illinois, Colorado and New York.
- ENPH shares rallied 12.03% on Feb 09, a day after it delivered a strong Q4 earnings beat
- Following the upbeat quarterly performance, the stock was upgraded to "Buy" from "Hold" by Craig-Hallum analysts.
