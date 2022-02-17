FFIE, RYTM and TNET among pre market gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) +25% on TikTok integration in platform.
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) +24% on Q4 results.
- Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) +15% on Q4 results.
- TriNet (NYSE:TNET) +9% commences a modified dutch auction tender offer to repurchase up to $300M of its common stock.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) +9% on Q4 results.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) +8%.
- CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) +6% on Q4 results.
- Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) +7% on Q4 results.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) +7%.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) +6% on Q4 results.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) +6% after activist seeks five board seats, urges Wizards unit spinoff.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) +6%.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) +4%.